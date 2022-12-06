Dabang Delhi defeat U Mumba, keep playoffs hopes alive

Amit Hooda dished out a brilliant show as Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 41-24 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

With the victory, Dabang Delhi kept their play-offs hopes alive.

Defender Amit Hooda emerged as the best player for the Delhi side with seven tackle points on the night.

Dabang Delhi pulled off an all out in the fifth minute and took a big 10-3 lead.

Vijay Malik effected a raid and Amit Hooda tackled Guman Singh soon after as the Delhi side continued to extend their lead.

U Mumba's Mohit carried out a super tackle on Naveen Kumar in the 12th minute, but the Delhi side still held a comfortable 17-6 lead.

Ashu Malik picked up a couple of raid points as the team from the capital city completely dominated the match at 21-9 in the 18th minute.

However, Harendra Kumar and Amit Hooda effected tackles and kept the Mumbai side in the game at 14-22 at the end of the first half.

Rahul Sethpal carried out a fantastic tackle on Ashu Malik in the opening minutes of the second half, but Amit Hooda tackled Guman Singh soon after to help Delhi stay in the lead at 23-17 in the 25th minute.

Dabang Delhi defensive unit continued to showcase stupendous form as they led 25-18 in the 29th minute.

The Mumbai side tackled Malik in the 33rd minute, but Dabang Delhi kept their noses in front at 27-21.

However, Jai Bhagwan caught out Krishan moments later as U Mumba kept chipping away at the lead. But Delhi pulled off two super tackles in quick succession in the last few minutes of the match and earned a massive 32-23 lead.

Dabang Delhi rode on the momentum and inflicted an all out in the 39th minute. Malik treaded carefully on the last raid of the match and closed out a comprehensive victory for Delhi in the end.

