Left Menu

Soccer-Genoa's Portanova sentenced to six years for gang rape

Genoa midfielder Manolo Portanova has been sentenced to six years in jail for involvement in the gang rape of a young woman last year, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 21:50 IST
Soccer-Genoa's Portanova sentenced to six years for gang rape

Genoa midfielder Manolo Portanova has been sentenced to six years in jail for involvement in the gang rape of a young woman last year, Italian media reported on Tuesday. Portanova, now 22, was initially placed under house arrest in June last year after being charged for the incident in the central city of Siena in May 2021.

Media reports said Portanova's lawyers would appeal against the sentence handed down in a summary judgement. A source, not authorised to speak to media, told Reuters last year that the 23-year-old woman informed police she had been raped by four men in an apartment after dinner at a restaurant on May 31.

Portanova, whose uncle was sentenced to the same term under the fast-track legal process, had denied the charges against him. One of the accused opted for a full jury trial while a fourth was a minor at the time and is due to appear before a youth tribunal in Florence, media said.

Genoa, established in 1893 and Italy's oldest soccer club, were relegated from Serie A last season and are now fifth in Serie B.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' six-month mission; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022