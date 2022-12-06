Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil's Jesus undergoes surgery on return to Arsenal

Arsenal's Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery for a right knee injury sustained while playing for the national team at the Qatar World Cup, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday. Jesus was forced off during Brazil's 1-0 victory over Cameroon in their final Group G match.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 22:55 IST
Soccer-Brazil's Jesus undergoes surgery on return to Arsenal

Arsenal's Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery for a right knee injury sustained while playing for the national team at the Qatar World Cup, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday. Jesus was forced off during Brazil's 1-0 victory over Cameroon in their final Group G match. He was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

"Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation programme," Arsenal said, without giving details of when the 25-year-old may return. "Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

Jesus has scored five goals in 20 matches for the Gunners in all competitions this season following his move to London from Manchester City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' six-month mission; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022