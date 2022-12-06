Left Menu

Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

The team made the round of 16 once before, at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.Spain was eliminated by host Russia in a penalty shootout at the 2018 World Cup, and by Italy in the semifinals of last years European Championship.It was the fifth straight time Spain played extra time in a knockout round of a major tournament.

PTI | Alrayyan | Updated: 06-12-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 23:45 IST
Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

Morocco became the first Arab nation to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday.

Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two.

The teams drew 0-0 in regulation and extra time.

Morocco has been the biggest surprise of the tournament and will next face either Portugal or Switzerland.

Morocco is also the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the last eight. The team made the round of 16 once before, at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Spain was eliminated by host Russia in a penalty shootout at the 2018 World Cup, and by Italy in the semifinals of last year's European Championship.

It was the fifth straight time Spain played extra time in a knockout round of a major tournament. The team played 120 minutes against Russia and in all three of its knockout games at Euro 2020.

Moroccan fans significantly outnumbered — and were louder — than the Spaniards at Education City Stadium.

Morocco and Spain are close neighbors with a complex geopolitical relationship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Activists protest in Tokyo to silently highlight sufferings of China's Uyghurs

Activists protest in Tokyo to silently highlight sufferings of China's Uyghu...

 China
2
Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving

Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
The Embassy of Italy is organizing the 7th edition of World Week of Italian Cuisine in India

The Embassy of Italy is organizing the 7th edition of World Week of Italian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022