Motor racing-Portland to host U.S. Formula E round next year

Portland, Oregon, will host a round of the Formula E championship for the first time next June, replacing New York as the series' sole U.S. race. The June 24 race will be the 12th of 16 rounds in season nine.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2022 05:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 05:00 IST
Portland, Oregon, will host a round of the Formula E championship for the first time next June, replacing New York as the series' sole U.S. race. The June 24 race will be the 12th of 16 rounds in season nine. The championship starts in Mexico City on Jan. 14 and ends in London with a July 29-30 double-header.

The Indian city of Hyderabad, Cape Town in South Africa and Brazil's Sao Paulo are also debuting next season. Miami, Long Beach and New York have previously hosted Formula E in the United States.

"There is a big, passionate fanbase for professional sports in the city, together with strong ecological credentials which makes Portland a perfect host," said Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo. "The USA remains an important market for Formula E. We are delighted to maintain that critical presence and engage a new audience in the Pacific Northwest region in all-electric motorsport."

The city-based championship is entering a new Gen3 era in 2023 with faster, more efficient and lighter cars. Maserati and McLaren, the latter taking over from Mercedes, have joined the championship.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

