Cricket-England 281 all out as Pakistan's Abrar takes seven on debut
Reuters | Rawalpindi | Updated: 09-12-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 15:18 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
England were all out for 281 in their first innings after electing to bat on the opening day of the second test against Pakistan in Multan on Friday.
Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) scored breezy half-centuries for the touring side who are 1-0 up in the three-test series. For Pakistan, spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed 7-114 on his remarkable test debut.
England, who won the opening match in Rawalpindi by 74 runs, are on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ben Duckett
- Pakistan
- England
- Ollie Pope
- Abrar Ahmed
- Rawalpindi
- Multan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan's power regulatory chief warns Neelum-Jhelum project's tunnel could collapse
US-Pakistan relations do not hinge on Pak PM, army chief shape up ties: Ex-White House official
Pakistan flood recovery plan key to continued financial support -IMF
Mayor, political leaders oppose plan to demolish mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar
Lt Gen Asim Munir named as Pakistan's new Army chief