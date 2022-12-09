Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil and Croatia locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 22:22 IST
Soccer-Brazil and Croatia locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes
Brazil and Croatia's World Cup quarter-final went into extra time on Friday, with the two sides locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Through a tense opening half there was nothing to separate the Brazilians and their 2018 runners-up opponents, with both sides enjoying half chances in a free-flowing game, but nothing clear-cut.

Brazil came out after the break playing with the energy that was lacking in the first half, generating several scoring chances, including three from Neymar. However, they could not find a way past Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic who made some decisive saves.

