Soccer-Liverpool's Diaz to undergo tests after leaving training camp with injury

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 23:41 IST
Liverpool winger Luis Diaz will undergo assessments following physical discomfort after he left the Premier League club's mid-season training camp in Dubai, manager Juergen Klopp said. Diaz, who earlier this week said he was "happy to be back", reportedly suffered a relapse of a knee injury sustained in October and missed training sessions on Thursday and Friday ahead of Liverpool's friendlies against Lyon and Milan.

"We have to see with Lucho (Diaz). He felt something and we need to have further assessment," Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com on Friday. The Colombian forward has made 12 appearances so far this season, scoring four goals and assisting three, after joining Klopp's side on a summer transfer from FC Porto.

Liverpool take on Manchester City in the EFL Cup fourth round on Dec. 22.

