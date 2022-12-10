Left Menu

We want to bring back joy: Chennaiyin midfielder Edwin ahead of NorthEast United match

The recent head-to-head record favours Chennaiyin greatly as they are unbeaten against the NorthEast United FC in the last three seasons, having secured three wins from six games.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 10:40 IST
We want to bring back joy: Chennaiyin midfielder Edwin ahead of NorthEast United match
Chennaiyin FC practicing ahead of match against NorthEast United FC (Image: Chennaiyin FC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Midfielder Edwin Sydney Vanspaul Chennaiyin FC are determined to get back on the winning track when they face NorthEast United FC in a 2022-23 Indian Super League away fixture here at the Sarusajai Stadium on Saturday. Although Thomas Brdaric's men are coming into the match after two losses, Edwin said the players are quite positive for the upcoming game.

"We are playing NorthEast United at their home. I'm sure they'll go all out because they have a new coach and must be motivated. But, at the same time, we have our team philosophy and are sticking together. We all are positive. We want to bring joy back and give our best," Edwin said. NorthEast United recently appointed Vincenzo Annese as their new head coach, replacing Marco Balbul. The hosts are languishing at rock bottom on the points table after eight games and have yet to pick up any points this season.

Denying any room for complacency, Brdaric wants his players to be focused while implementing strategies to perfection and says they are here to catch points. "With a new coach comes new ideas and approaches. But for us, it doesn't change our preparations. We have to be very focused and implement our ideas. We have an important match tomorrow against NorthEast United, a team which has struggled in the past, but we don't want to underestimate. They have some strengths, and we must ensure they don't use them. We know our qualities, and we must show them tomorrow in the best possible way," the head coach concluded.

The recent head-to-head record favours Chennaiyin greatly as they are unbeaten against the Highlanders in the last three seasons, having secured three wins from six games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
3
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some bloodstream infection bacteria grew resistant to last-resort drugs in 2020 - WHO and more

Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022