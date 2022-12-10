Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Odermatt unbeatable in Val d'Isere Giant Slalom

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won the Giant Slalom World Cup race in Val d'Isere on Saturday, completing the course more than a second faster than second-placed Manuel Feller of Austria. "It's probably one of my best races ever, so it's a great victory here." Odermatt now has 520 points in the World Cup, 140 points ahead of Norwegian rival Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who is not racing in the technical events in Val d'Isere.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 21:01 IST
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won the Giant Slalom World Cup race in Val d'Isere on Saturday, completing the course more than a second faster than second-placed Manuel Feller of Austria. Odermatt clocked two minutes 03.62 seconds and edged Feller by 1.40 seconds, with Slovenia's Zan Kranjec claiming third, 2.05 seconds behind Odermatt.

The 25-year-old has now recorded six straight podium places across three different disciplines. "I took the risk again," Odermatt said about going out aggressively on his second run despite a comfortable lead after the first run.

"The snow was so much better than in the first run. It allowed me to keep pushing. "It's probably one of my best races ever, so it's a great victory here."

Odermatt now has 520 points in the World Cup, 140 points ahead of Norwegian rival Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who is not racing in the technical events in Val d'Isere. Racing will continue on Sunday with the season's first men's slalom competition.

