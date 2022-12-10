Jai Bhagwan leads U Mumba to comprehensive win over Bengaluru Bulls
Bhagwan emerged as the best player for U Mumba with 11 points in the game at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.Aman tackled Pranay Rane as Bengaluru took the lead at 4-3 in the fourth minute. However, Vikash Kandola pulled off a super raid in the 28th minute and helped the Bulls to stay in the game at 22-26.
- Country:
- India
Jai Bhagwan produced a fine performance as U Mumba ended their Pro Kabaddi League campaign with a 36-30 victory over Bengaluru Bulls here on Saturday. Bhagwan emerged as the best player for U Mumba with 11 points in the game at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.
Aman tackled Pranay Rane as Bengaluru took the lead at 4-3 in the fourth minute. However, Shivam picked up a raid point soon after and helped U Mumba level the scores at 5-5. Thereafter, the two sides played out a neck-and-neck contest and were locked at 7-7 in the 12th minute. But Aman effected a tackle and Sachin Narwal carried out a raid as the Bulls inched ahead at 11-9. However, Bhagwan pulled off a super raid in the 19th minute as the U Mumba side levelled the scores at 12-12 at the stroke of half-time.
The U Mumba side inflicted an all out in the opening minutes of the second half and took the lead at 19-15. However, Vikash Kandola pulled off a super raid in the 28th minute and helped the Bulls to stay in the game at 22-26. Shivansh Thakur effected a couple of tackles as the Mumbai side kept forging ahead. The U Mumba team tackled Kandola in the 35th minute and kept their noses in front at 31-25. Sachin Narwal caught out Viraj Landge, but the Mumbai team continued to hold the lead at 34-28 in the 39th minute. Rahul Sethpal effected a couple of tackles in the dying minutes of the match as U Mumba closed out a comprehensive victory in the end.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Bulls beat Northern Warriors by four runs in Abu Dhabi T10
How "Jallikattu" necessary for preserving native breed of bulls? SC asks Tamil Nadu
GLOBAL MARKETS-Bulls on the charge after Fed signals smaller hikes ahead
GLOBAL MARKETS-Bulls on the charge after Fed signals smaller hikes
Sports News Roundup: Jack Quinn's SO goal lifts Sabres over Wings; Suns' Devin Booker drops 51 on Bulls and more