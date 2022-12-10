Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

U.S. sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup

Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said. U.S. Soccer said it was "heartbroken to learn" of Wahl's death. His wife responded to the U.S. Soccer statement on Twitter, saying she was "in complete shock".

Soccer-Resilient Argentina keep dancing into World Cup semi-finals

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni believes the never-say-die attitude his team showed in their quarter-final against the Netherlands will hold them in good stead as they move forward to a last-four meeting with a similarly resilient Croatia. The Albiceleste looked to be cruising to the semi-finals on Friday with a 2-0 lead heading into the last few minutes of the game but the Dutch hit back with two late goals to take it into extra time.

Soccer-Morocco fans ready for quarter final with backing from Africa and Arab world

Moroccan football fans were gathering with friends and family on Saturday to watch their team's World Cup quarter final against Portugal, holding the torch as the last African or Arab country left in the tournament. Ranked 22nd in the world by FIFA, Morocco has already beaten high-ranking Belgium and Spain in a tournament marked by upsets, causing wild celebrations by its fans.

Alpine skiing-Italy's Bassino wins by a whisker in Sestriere

Italy's Marta Bassino took a narrow win at home in the giant slalom World Cup race in Sestriere on Saturday, finishing just over a tenth of a second ahead of Sara Hector from Sweden. Bassino, who took her sixth career World Cup victory in giant slalom, clocked two minutes 28.89 seconds and edged out Hector by 0.11 seconds. Petra Vlhova of Slovakia claimed third, 0.40 seconds behind Bassino.

Soccer-En-Nesyri header gives Morocco 1-0 halftime lead over Portugal

Youssef En-Nesyri's towering header late in the first half gave first-time quarter-finalists Morocco a 1-0 lead over Portugal at halftime on Saturday. En-Nesyri, who had twice headed over the crossbar earlier, leapt higher than both Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa and defender Ruben Dias to put Morocco ahead in the 42nd minute.

NHL roundup: Coyotes beat Bruins for first time since 2010

Lawson Crouse scored the winning goal with 14 seconds remaining and Karel Vejmelka recorded 43 saves to help the Arizona Coyotes end a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday in Tempe, Ariz. Crouse had two goals and one assist, and Nick Schmaltz and Josh Brown collected Arizona's other goals. Schmaltz handed the Coyotes a 3-2 lead when he scored 53 seconds into the third period.

Soccer-Messi's Argentina go through on penalties after Dutch comeback

Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout to keep Lionel Messi's World Cup dream alive on Friday after the Dutch had snatched a 2-2 draw from the jaws of defeat in an extraordinary quarter-final. Emiliano Martinez saved the first two Dutch penalties to give Argentina a huge advantage and Lautaro Martinez sent Andries Noppert the wrong way to set up a date for the South Americans with Croatia in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Soccer-'Happily tired' Croatia are now in a state of limbo-coach Dalic

Croatia can be hugely proud of eliminating tournament favourites Brazil on penalties to reach the World Cup last four but they are now in a state of limbo, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Saturday. Croatia, runners-up in 2018, stunned Brazil by coming back with a late equaliser in the second half of extra time on Friday before knocking them out in the penalty shootout after two Brazilians failed to convert their spot kicks.

NBA roundup: Lakers rally, but Sixers win in OT

Joel Embiid scored 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, De'Anthony Melton posted career highs with 33 points, eight 3-pointers and seven steals and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 133-122 in overtime. The Lakers rallied from nine down in the final 29 seconds to force overtime, but the 76ers scored the first 12 points of the extra session to snap a three-game losing streak.

Soccer-What next for Stadium 974, the World Cup's first 'fully-demountable' arena?

Iconic World Cup stadiums have long lived in the memory of those who played in and attend the tournament, often standing as a beacon in the backdrop of the host city, but Stadium 974 which held seven games in Doha will soon cease to exist. Expensive World Cup stadiums have often proven to be white elephants for the host country but the temporary arena that is Stadium 974, unveiled in November last year, has done its job and its prefabricated pieces will soon be dismantled.

