Soccer-France and England unchanged for quarter-final clash

France coach Didier Deschamps and his England counterpart Gareth Southgate named unchanged starting lineups for their World Cup quarter-final clash at the Al Bayt stadium on Saturday. Defending champions France start with Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe up front, with the tournament's top scorer set to battle it out with England right back Kyle Walker.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 23:12 IST
France coach Didier Deschamps and his England counterpart Gareth Southgate named unchanged starting lineups for their World Cup quarter-final clash at the Al Bayt stadium on Saturday.

Defending champions France start with Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe up front, with the tournament's top scorer set to battle it out with England right back Kyle Walker. Keeper Hugo Lloris wins a record-extending 143rd cap for Les Bleus, breaking the tie with 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram as Jordan Pickford gets his 50th cap between the England posts.

Forward Raheem Sterling, who is just back with the squad after returning to England following a burglary at his home, is on the bench. Teams:

England - Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (c), Phil Foden France - Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

