Soccer-Giroud header sends France past England into semi-finals

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2022 03:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 02:32 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

A brilliant Olivier Giroud header 12 minutes from time kept France on course to retain their World Cup title with a 2-1 win over England in a tight last quarter-final on Saturday.

Aurelien Tchouameni put France ahead with a long-range strike after 17 minutes but England skipper Harry Kane equalised with a 54th minute penalty following a foul by the French midfielder on Bukayo Saka. Giroud headed home the winner from an Antoine Griezmann cross and England's hopes of getting back on level terms again foundered when Kane skied a second penalty over the bar six minutes from the final whistle.

France will play Morocco for a place in the final on Wednesday after the North Africans beat Portugal 1-0 in Saturday's earlier quarter-final.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

