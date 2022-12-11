Left Menu

England's Freya Kemp ruled out of West Indies tour with back injury

Due to back pain, Kemp missed all three of England's one-day international victories over West Indies, which they won 3-0.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 09:07 IST
England's Freya Kemp ruled out of West Indies tour with back injury
Freya Kemp (Photo: England Cricket/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

The 17-year-old all-rounder Freya Kemp, who made her debut for England in the summer, has been ruled out of the rest of the ongoing tour against West Indies. Due to back pain, Kemp missed all three of England's one-day international victories over West Indies, which they won 3-0.

"England Women's all-rounder Freya Kemp has been ruled out of the rest of the West Indies series with back pain limiting her cricket. Kemp will now return to the UK for further exploratory scans," an England Cricket Board (ECB) statement said. After Alice Capsey injured her collarbone and returned home, Kemp is the most recent player to be ruled out of the tour due to injury.

England and West Indies will play the first game of the five-match T20I series in Antigua on Sunday night. The final four games take place in Barbados from December 14-22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022