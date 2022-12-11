Sports News Roundup: Warriors blitz Celtics in Finals rematch; Maple Leafs slide by Flames in OT and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Don't expect any man-marking of Messi in semi-final, say Croatia

Croatia will not attempt to stop Argentina superstar Lionel Messi by man-marking him but instead will focus on immobilising the entire team in their World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, they said. Croatia are bidding to make it to the final for the second World Cup in a row after losing in the 2018 showcase match to France.

Soccer-Morocco's foreign-born contingent deliver in Qatar

Morocco's unexpected march to the World Cup semi-finals can be attributed partly to a policy of deliberately seeking out talent in the Diaspora to strengthen the national team and give them a better chance of success. Fourteen of Morocco's 26-man squad were born outside the country, more than any other team at the tournament in Qatar, providing an eclectic mix of players from growing migrant communities across Europe who have helped them break new ground.

Soccer-Tearful Ronaldo the lasting image of Portugal World Cup debacle

Cristiano Ronaldo running to the tunnel in tears and as desolate as the football world has ever seen him will be the lasting image for Portugal fans looking back on the World Cup in Qatar. Ronaldo, a five-times Ballon D'Or winner, arrived with a mission to prove he could still make a difference. He ended the tournament, however, as a bench player and had no impact as a substitute in his team's 1-0 quarter-final loss to Morocco.

NBA roundup: Warriors blitz Celtics in Finals rematch

The Golden State Warriors picked up where they left off in June, riding Stephen Curry's long-range shooting and a defense that frustrated Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum for a 123-107 victory Saturday night in a rematch of the NBA Finals in San Francisco. Klay Thompson poured in a game-high 34 points, Curry had 32 and Jordan Poole 20 as the Warriors were able to outgun the league's top offensive team without Andrew Wiggins, who missed his third straight game with a strained right adductor.

NHL roundup: Maple Leafs slide by Flames in OT

Mitchell Marner scored a power-play goal 43 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Calgary Flames 5-4 Saturday night. Marner scored his 12th goal of the season on an assist from William Nylander, who had two goals and three assists. Marner also had an assist to extend his point streak to 22 games, which is already a team record. The Maple Leafs have picked up at least one point in 14 straight games (11-0-3).

PREVIEW-Soccer-Croatia in the way of Argentina's dream of a World Cup final spot

Argentina, led by superstar Lionel Messi, came into the World Cup as one of the favourites but they face a big roadblock in the semi-final on Tuesday with 2018 runners-up Croatia, who proved too much for the other title contenders, Brazil. The Croats stunned the tournament favourites in the quarter-finals with a vintage performance, after going a goal down in extra-time but digging deep to bounce back and force a penalty shootout that they ended up winning.

Soccer-Giroud sends France into World Cup semis as England miss late penalty

Olivier Giroud sent France into a World Cup semi-final with Morocco as his late header after Aurelien Tchouameni's opener clinched a gutsy 2-1 win over England on Saturday with Harry Kane blazing a penalty over the bar six minutes from time.

Four years ago Giroud did not manage a shot on target in the entire tournament as France won the title but in Qatar he now has four goals and has become his country's record goalscorer along the way.

England's future is bright despite painful World Cup exit

England came up short against a football superpower in a major tournament once again but unlike previous eliminations, Gareth Southgate and his squad can take plenty of encouragement after going toe to toe with reigning champions France. England have not had a whiff of World Cup silverware in over half a century and though Southgate's team have come close to realising that dream, the trophy will not be coming home for at least another four years.

Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Alabama rallies to beat No. 1 Houston

Noah Clowney scored 16 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1:12 remaining, to lift No. 8 Alabama to a 71-65 victory over host and top-ranked Houston on Saturday. The Crimson Tide's second win over the AP poll's top-ranked team in as many months made them the first with multiple wins over the season's top-ranked team before Jan. 1 since Duke in 1965-66. Alabama (8-1) beat then-No. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes on Nov. 27. Duke knocked off then-No. 1 UCLA on Dec. 10 and 11 in 1965.

Algerians cheer for Morocco's World Cup exploits despite tough ties

Morocco's World Cup heroics have won it support from across Africa and the Arab world, but in its neighbour and geopolitical rival Algeria, things are a little more complicated. The Atlas Lions have become the first African or Arab team to reach a World Cup semi-final after knocking out a procession of higher-ranked European teams, winning accolades from Dakar to Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)