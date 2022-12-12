Sports Schedule for Monday, December 12 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's tour of Bangladesh.

*Day 4 of the second Test between Pakistan and England in Multan.

*Other stories related to India and international cricket.

FOOTBALL: *Stories related to FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

*I League match between Real Kashmir FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC. *I-League match beyween Gokulam Kerala FC vs Rajasthan United Football Club *Other stories related to Indian and international football.

HOCKEY: *FIH Women's Nations Cup between India and Japan in Valencia, Spain.

WEIGHTLIFTING: *World Championships in Bogota, Colombia.

