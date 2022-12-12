Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule for Monday, December 12 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's tour of Bangladesh.
*Day 4 of the second Test between Pakistan and England in Multan.
*Other stories related to India and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: *Stories related to FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
*I League match between Real Kashmir FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC. *I-League match beyween Gokulam Kerala FC vs Rajasthan United Football Club *Other stories related to Indian and international football.
HOCKEY: *FIH Women's Nations Cup between India and Japan in Valencia, Spain.
WEIGHTLIFTING: *World Championships in Bogota, Colombia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India should be proud of its cultural heritage and storytelling is part of Indian tradition: Meenakshi Lekhi
Indian hockey team leaves for 2022 FIH Women's Nations Cup
PT Usha to contest for Indian Olympic Association president's post
GRSE launches Indian Navy survey vessel 'Ikshak'
Interest rate reaches highest in 24 years after State Bank of Pakistan hikes it by 16 pc