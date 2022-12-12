Soccer-Tchouameni, Upamecano miss France training
Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:04 IST
Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and centre back Dayot Upamecano both missed training on Monday as France prepare for their World Cup semi-final against Morocco on Wednesday.
The French federation did not give any explanation for their absence, but sports daily L'Equipe reported that Upamecano had a sore throat and Tchouameni was suffering from a knock.
