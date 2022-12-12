Motor racing-Capito steps down as Williams F1 team principal
Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 22:17 IST
Williams principal Jost Capito is stepping aside after two years at the helm, and technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison is also leaving, the Formula One team said on Monday.
Williams said in a statement they would announce replacements in due course.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement