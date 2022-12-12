Sports News Roundup: Morocco rewrite Africa's World Cup history; Capito steps down as Williams F1 team principal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Pele's health improving but no forecast for hospital discharge, doctors say

The health of Brazilian soccer great Pele was improving but there was still no forecast for when he could be discharged from hospital after being admitted there late last month, according to a medical report released on Monday. Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on Nov. 29 for doctors to reevaluate his treatment. He is also being treated for a respiratory infection diagnosed following his hospitalization.

Soccer-Can Morocco or Croatia shatter World Cup's glass ceiling?

Croatia and Morocco are the surprise guests in the World Cup's final four but, as the Croatians discovered in 2018 and many other long-shot semi-finalists have before them, the two remaining steps to become world champions can be the steepest. In the 21 editions of the World Cup over 92 years featuring 79 nations, there have still been only eight winners and only 13 have made it to the final. Spain were the last to join the elite group of champions in 2010 after France in 1998 and Argentina in 1978.

Tennis-Top-ranked Swiatek named WTA Player of the Year

World number one Iga Swiatek was crowned WTA Player of the Year for the first time in her career, while Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova were named Doubles Team of the Year, the governing body of the women's game said on Monday. Poland's Swiatek went on a superb 37-match winning run and won the French and U.S. Opens as well as titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego.

Soccer-France know Morocco not just an expert defence mechanism

France are fully aware that Morocco are much more than a strictly defensive team as they prepare for their unexpected World Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday. Morocco reached the last four by beating Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages and have conceded only one goal in the tournament.

Soccer-Morocco rewrite Africa's World Cup history

African teams have claimed several giant-killing results at World Cups but nothing like the unprecedented run of Morocco in Qatar that will fuel hopes of more representation at future tournaments. Morocco have eliminated Belgium, Spain and Portugal -- all ranked in the world's top 10 -- to become the first African team to reach the last four and they now eye the scalp of holders France on Wednesday.

Soccer-Argentina have worked out where to hurt Croatia - Scaloni

Argentina will trust their system when they face Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals and believe they have worked out how to hurt the 2018 runners-up, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Monday. Croatia were not the favourites to reach the last four again but they came through two penalty shootouts in a repeat of their 2018 exploits.

Table tennis-Athletes' passport, vaccination details leaked online - report

The passport details and vaccination certificates of hundreds of professional table tennis players have been leaked online after a security issue on the server of the sport's governing body ITTF, Dutch news service RTL Nieuws reported on Monday. China's Olympic champion Ma Long and compatriot and world champion Fan Zhendong were among victims of the breach of privacy, with their passport details available online, the report said.

Soccer-France favourites but Morocco eye another knockout punch

After putting Belgium, Portugal and Spain to the sword in Qatar, Morocco are looking to bring another soccer superpower to their knees when they face France in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday in a match heavy with political and social overtones. Morocco, the first African side to reach the last four at a World Cup, will command ear-splitting support at the Al Bayt Stadium, and they will need every bit of it to beat the defending champions and continue their fairytale run.

Motor racing-Capito steps down as Williams F1 team principal

Williams principal Jost Capito is stepping aside after two years at the helm, and technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison is also leaving, the Formula One team said on Monday. Williams said in a statement they would announce replacements in due course.

Snooker-China's Yan suspended amid match-fixing investigation

China's former Masters champion Yan Bingtao has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour as part of an investigation into alleged match-fixing, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said on Monday. The 22-year-old Yan beat Scotland's John Higgins 10-8 last year to become the youngest Masters champion in 26 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)