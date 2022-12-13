Left Menu

Cycling-Astana end Lopez's contract over new findings in probe

"Mr. Miguel Angel Lopez hereby informs that he will defend his rights before the corresponding courts, in a case which he understands as a clear case of abusive termination without just cause." Lopez, 28, has previously won stages on the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana and is a past winner of the Tour de Suisse and the Volta a Catalunya.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 08:20 IST
Cycling-Astana end Lopez's contract over new findings in probe

Astana-Qazaqstan said it had terminated Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez's contract due to "new elements" linking him with a professor under investigation for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering. Spanish website Ciclo21 reported in July that police in Spain were scrutinising Lopez's connections to Marcos Maynar of the University of Extremadura.

Lopez was suspended by his team before he was provisionally reinstated in August. "Astana Qazaqstan Team discovered new elements showing Miguel Angel Lopez's probable connection with Dr Marcos Maynar," the team said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the team had no other solution than to end the contract between team and rider, based on breaches of said contract and internal team rules, with immediate effect." Lopez said his contract had been extended in November for the 2023 season and that Astana's decision was "without just cause".

"The rider rejects any allegation that could damage his name and honour as professional rider, and reminds that he has never tested positive for any drugs or doping, nor has he been investigated by any authority," he said on Twitter. "Mr. Miguel Angel Lopez hereby informs that he will defend his rights before the corresponding courts, in a case which he understands as a clear case of abusive termination without just cause."

Lopez, 28, has previously won stages on the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana and is a past winner of the Tour de Suisse and the Volta a Catalunya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
3
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global
4
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022