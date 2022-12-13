Left Menu

Gareth Southgate uncertain of his role after England's exit from World Cup 2022

England were eliminated from the World Cup on Saturday by France, and Southgate has hinted he needs time and space to make the best decision possible going forward.

gareth Southgate (Photo: England football) . Image Credit: ANI
England manager Gareth Southgate is uncertain about his future with the English football team following the team's quarterfinal exit from the FIFA World Cup. England were eliminated from the World Cup on Saturday by France, and Southgate has hinted he needs time and space to make the best decision possible going forward.

"These tournaments take a lot out of you, and I need time to reflect. We've done that after every tournament and that's the right thing to do. "I don't want to be four, five months down the line thinking I've made the wrong call. It's too important for everybody to get that wrong," said Southgate as quoted by Sky Sports. The English football boss has never concealed his desire to return to club management and has expressed his yearning to join a big Champions League club in either England or Europe if he were to leave the head coach's post.

The FA and England players want Southgate to stay at least until the 2024 European Championships in Germany. Southgate signed a two-year contract extension last year that would end after Euro 2024. Southgate guided England to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years in Russia in 2018, losing in extra time to Croatia, before losing on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final in the summer of 2021.

The English team had won two of its three matches in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup. It thumped Iran 6-2 in their campaign opener while playing a goalless draw against the USA and defeated Wales 3-0 in their final group match. England finished at the top of the table in group B. They went on to defeat Senegal 3-0 in the round of 16 clash before losing out to defending champions France 1-2. (ANI)

