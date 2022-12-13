228 stolen artefacts brought back since 2014: Culture Ministry

More than 220 stolen artefacts have been brought back since 2014, the Ministry of Culture said on Tuesday It shared the information in a tweet. ''Since the time India became independent, just 13 stolen artefacts were recovered till 2014. In stark contrast, with PM (Narendra) Modi at the helm, over 220 artefacts have been recovered since 2014 #ModiRevivesIndianHeritage #AmritMahotsav,'' the culture ministry tweeted. It also shared a poster along with it, titled 'Bringing Our Heritage Home'. On the right side, it was mentioned that ''228 stolen artefacts came home'' since 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)