Pakistan to host New Zealand for two Tests, three ODIs from Dec 26

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:46 IST
Pakistan will host New Zealand for two Tests and three One-Day Internationals from December 26 to January 14 with most of the matches to be played here.

According to the itinerary released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday, the Test series will commence in Karachi on December 26 while the second match will be played and Multan from January 3.

The ODIs are scheduled at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 10, 12 and 14.

New Zealand were due to play an ODI and T20I series last year but returned from Rawalpindi without playing any match on the instructions of their government due to an unknown security threat to them.

This year has proven to be a bonanza for Pakistan cricket as they have already hosted Australia, while England, after playing a seven-match T20I series in October, are now playing a Test series in the country.

Pakistan did not host any Test or international series between 2009 and 2019 due to security concerns of foreign teams after militants attacked the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in March 2009.

The series against New Zealand has been brought forward by a day with the consent of both the Boards.

New Zealand last played a Test match in Pakistan in 2003.

New Zealand will also tour Pakistan in April next year for another combined white-ball series.

