Bengaluru Bulls thrash Dabang Delhi 56-24, make semifinal

Bengaluru Bulls put up an inspiring performance to defeat Dabang Delhi 56-24 in Eliminator 1 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 here on Tuesday.

The Bulls will now face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the semifinal on Thursday.

Bharat (15 points) and Vikash Kandola (13 points) emerged as the best players for the Bulls.

Kandola pulled off a Super Raid in the third minute as the Bulls took 7-1 lead. Moments later, Kandola effected another brilliant raid and helped his team inflict an All Out.

Bharat also stepped up his game as the Bengaluru side continued to extend their lead. Ashu Malik carried out a fantastic raid in the 5th minute, but the Bulls still held the lead at 13-3.

Mahender Singh tackled Malik and Bharat caught out Sandeep Dhull as the Bengaluru side reduced Delhi to just one member in the 12th minute.

The Bulls tackled Vijay Malik and carried out another All Out to dominate the proceedings at 24-10.

Dabang Delhi pulled off a Super Tackle on Bharat in the 19th minute, but the Bulls still held a healthy lead at 31-14 at the end of the first half.

Bharat effected a magnificent raid in the opening minutes of the second half as the Bengaluru side continued to hold a stronghold of the match at 33-15.

Moments later, the Bulls tackled Manjeet and inflicted yet another All Out.

Bharat didn't take his foot off the pedal as the Bengaluru side led 39-18 in the 25th minute.

The Delhi side found it difficult to pick up raid or tackle points consistently and succumbed to another All Out in the 33rd minute.

The Bulls rode on the momentum and eventually sealed their semifinal berth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)