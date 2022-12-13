Left Menu

Enjoy batting with Smriti Mandhana, get to learn while playing with them: Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh

India defeated Australia in the Super Over by four runs in a nail-biting encounter at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Sunday

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:20 IST
Richa Ghosh. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India wicketkeeper-batswoman Richa Ghosh said she enjoys batting with senior batters like Smriti Mandhana as she gets to learn how to play a whole match with them. India defeated Australia in the Super Over by four runs in a nail-biting 2nd T20I at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Sunday.

"I enjoy playing and having partnerships Smriti and Mithali. They try to play the full match. I get to learn this quality for them," said Richa at a press conference. The batter also said that she tries to emulate MS Dhoni's skills as a finisher and wants to meet her.

Richa said during the 2nd ODI that her side tried to execute whatever they had planned. "When I bat, I think of how I can win the match for my side. When Smriti di told me to finish the match, I took it positively and did it," said Ghosh.

"I wanted to score as much as possible in early overs so that we had less number of runs in final overs," he added. The wicketkeeper-batter said that she is working hard on her fitness and backing her game, trying to hit the ball straight.

"I am also focusing on how I can extend my stay at the crease. I also practice power-hitting," he added. On attending the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 Cricket World Cup camp with Shafali Verma, Richa said that they are both focusing on the ongoing series against Australia.

"We will not face much problems (while attending the camp). We have met those players before," she added. The 18-year-old India opener, Shafali Verma will lead the country at the inaugural Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa early next year. Shweta Sehrawat has been appointed Verma's deputy.

The senior women's team's 19-year-old wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who has played 25 T20Is and 17 ODIs, was also selected to the 15-member squad. The third T20I between India and Australia will be played on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

