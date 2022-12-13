Left Menu

Unadkat stuck in India, to miss first Test: sources

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:30 IST
India pacer Jaydev Unadkat will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh starting here on Wednesday, as he is yet to arrive here due to visa issues.

The visa papers of the 31-year-old Unadkat is not yet ready, according to BCCI sources.

''Unadkat will not reach here in time before the start of first Test,'' the source said.

Even if his visa issues are sorted, he will arrive only after the Test starts.

