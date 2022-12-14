Left Menu

Pujara, Iyer lead recovery act; India 174/4 at tea

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 14-12-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 13:52 IST
Pujara, Iyer lead recovery act; India 174/4 at tea
Cheteshwar Pujara. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer led the recovery as India were 174 for four at tea on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Rishabh Pant (46) failed to convert his start and was cleaned up by Mehidy Hasan Miraz after lunch as India were down to 112/4.

Thereafter Pujara was given a fine support by Iyer as the duo put on an unbroken 62-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Pujara was batting on 42 off 116 balls, while Iyer was on 41 from 77 deliveries.

Earlier, India lost stand-in skipper KL Rahul (22), Shubman Gill (20) and Virat Kohli (1) in the morning session after opting to bat.

India need to win both the matches of the series to stay alive in the race for the World Test Championship final.

Brief Scores: India: 174 for 4 in 56 overs (Rishabh Pant 46, Cheteshwar Pujara 42 batting, Shreyas Iyer 41 batting; Taijul Islam 2/43).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

