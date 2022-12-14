Left Menu

Big Bash League: All-round Adelaide Strikers down Sydney Sixers by 51 runs

Adelaide Strikers are at the top of the BBL points table with two points

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 18:55 IST
Big Bash League: All-round Adelaide Strikers down Sydney Sixers by 51 runs
Adelaide Strikers were exceptional today. (Photo- BBL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Top knocks from Matthew Short and Chris Lynn and fiery spells from Henry Thornton and Rashid Khan helped Adelaide Strikers defeat Sydney Sixers by 51 runs in their Big Bash League (BBL) campaign opener on Wednesday. Adelaide Strikers are at the top of the BBL points table with two points.

Chasing 185, Thornton delivered double blows to Sixers, dismissing Kurtis Patterson (9) and James Vince (0). Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques then rebuild the innings, putting a stand of 43 runs. In the mandatory powerplay from first over to fourth, Sixers were at 24/2. It was star spinner Rashid who dislodged Philippe's stumps when he was at 26 off 23 balls. Sixers were at 54/3.

Soon, Rashid got his second wicket of the match, dismissing Henriques for just 24. Sixers were 72/4 in 12.1 overs. Jordan Silk tried to keep the other end steady and up the run rate, but was unsuccessful as Rashid got his third wicket, sending Silk back for 36 off 25 balls. Half of Sixer's line up was back in the hut for 109 runs in 16.3 overs.

Sixers failed to chase down the total, falling 51 runs short of it. They finished at 133/7 at the end of their 20 overs, with Hayden Kerr (13*) and Ben Dwarshuis (3*) unbeaten. Thornton (4/20) and Rashid (3/21) were impressive with the ball and did not let big partnerships develop, which helped the Strikers start off their campaign with a win.

Electing to bat first, Adelaide Strikers posted 184/6 in their 20 overs. Matthew Short scored a brilliant 84 off 53 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes.

Chris Lynn (41 off 34 balls) and Adam Hose (40 off 22 balls) also played some entertaining knocks that helped the Strikers reach a competitive total. Pacer Sean Abbott (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for Sixers while Izharulhaq Naveed (2/25), Steve O'Keefe (1/27) were also among the wickets.

Short's half-century earned him the 'Man of the Match' title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022