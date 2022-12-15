Soccer-Fans throughout France get ready for high-stakes France-Morocco match

(Recasts with fans, changes media identifier) PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) -

Moroccan and French supporters gathered in bars, sports centres and living rooms across France ahead of Wednesday's World Cup semi-final that for millions will tug at the heartstrings and be more than just a soccer game. Deeply enmeshed by their colonial bonds and post-war flows of migrant labour from North Africa to France, the two nations share a history that has shaped their identities and their politics, and made for a sometimes edgy relationship.

France is home to a large Moroccan community, many of whom have dual citizenship. "I will be watching with so much emotion, it is beautiful to see an African team go this far," said Yassim Harrar, a young Franco-Moroccan who came to the townhall of Compiegne, northern France, to watch the game with his friends.

"Morocco is a very good team, but we will make it into the finals again," said Kevin Zhou, a France fan from a village closeby. The stakes are high on both sides.

Morocco have a shot at becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup final, while France are bidding to become the first team to retain their World Cup title in 60 years. In the French capital's multi-ethnic outskirts, many say their "hearts swing" ahead of a game that will tug at people's multi-layered identities and sporting allegiances.

POLICE GEARING UP On the pitch, some players will at once be friend and adversary. France star Kylian Mbappe and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi both play for Paris St Germain. Morocco coach Walid Regragui, who grew up in a Paris suburb, played alongside France striker Olivier Giroud for Grenoble in 2008.

In the French capital, Police were gearing up for possible skirmishes, after scuffles followed last week's Moroccan quarter-final win over Portugal. Some 10,000 police officers will be mobilised nationwide, of which 5,000 personnel will be posted in the Ile-de-France region around Paris and some 2,200 in the capital, double the security staff than for earlier key World Cup matches, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on France 2 television.

"Our Moroccan friends, just like the French supporters, are welcome to organise a party and our job is not to stop them from partying ... but this will have to be done under good security conditions," Darmanin said. Morocco fans in France have been in a celebratory frenzy ever since their team went on its historic World Cup journey, becoming the first African and Arab team to reach the last four in the global showpiece event.

Secular laws prohibit data based on ethnicity but estimates put the number of Franco-Moroccans and Moroccans living in France at over 1 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)