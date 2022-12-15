Soccer-Morocco forced into late change as Aguerd injured again

Left Menu

Morocco centre back Nayef Aguerd withdrew before kick-off after a recurrence of his hamstring injury as a gamble on his fitness ahead of Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against France failed.

He had been a surprise inclusion in coach Walid Regragui's line-up after missing the quarter-final win over Portugal. He had been taken off with a hamstring pull in the last-16 success over Spain. Aguerd was replaced by Achraf Dari in the line-up.

French-born captain Romain Saiss made the lineup despite being carried off in Morocco's quarter-final win over Portugal on Sunday, after starting the game with a heavily strapped thigh. Morocco kept Jawad El Yamiq in the side, meaning they played five at the back, looking to continue the stalwart defensive performances that have taken them through to the last four at the tournament in Qatar.

Noussair Mazraoui returns at left back after missing the last match with a gastro infection with Yahya Attiat-Allah unlucky to lose his place after creating the winner in the quarter-final. Selim Amallah is the other player dropped to the bench. France have made two changes after Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano caught colds and missed training on Monday and Tuesday.

Rabiot is replaced in midfield by Youssouf Fofana and defender Ibrahima Konate comes in for Upamecano. Teams:

France - Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe Morocco - Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri (Compiled by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

