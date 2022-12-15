Left Menu

FIFA World Cup 2022: Hernandez's goal gives France 1-0 lead over Morocco in first half

Theo Hernandez's left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box went on to hit the bottom left corner giving the 2018 champions a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute of the match.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 06:57 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 06:57 IST
Theo Hernandez celebrating after scoring a goal for France against Morocco in semi-final of FIFA World Cup 2022 (Image: FIFA World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Theo Hernandez's goal has given defending champions France a 1-0 lead going into half-time against Morocco in the second semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 here at the Al Bayt Stadium. France started off aggressively as in the fifth minute Antoine Griezmann's assist helped Kylian Mbappe take a left-footed shot from the centre of the box but it was blocked.

Theo Hernandez's left footed shot from the left side of the six-yard box hit the bottom left corner, giving the 2018 champions a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute of the match. Morocco wasn't too far behind as Noussair Mazraoui's assist helped Azzedine Ounahi's right-footed attempt from outside the box was saved in the bottom right corner.

In the 11th minute, Antoine Griezmann tried a through ball, but Kylian Mbappe was caught offside. In the 17th minute, Achraf Hakimi's right-footed shot from outside the box was blocked coming from Selim Amallah's assist. Ten minutes later Sofiane Boufal of Morocco was shown a yellow card for a bad foul.

In the 31st minute, Sofiane Boufal tried a through ball for Morocco but Noussair Mazraoui was caught offside. Two minutes later Kylian Mbappe's assisted Aurelien Tchouameni of France's right-footed shot from outside the box was blocked.

There were numerous attempts made by the defending champions France but they could not double their lead going into half-time with a solitary goal lead. Morocco had more possession than France having 56 per cent of it while the defending champions had only 44 per cent. Both the teams had two shots on target each going into half-time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

