Bengaluru Bulls' coach Randhir Singh hopes strong defensive performance in SF

The Bengaluru Bulls put on a show for their fans in Eliminator 1, decimating the Dabang Delhi KC by a scoreline of 56-24, to book their spot in the Semi-Final. Raiders Vikash Kandola and Bharat were in top form, and Coach Randhir Singh was understandably delighted as this was also the first time the Bengaluru Bulls had defeated the Dabang Delhi KC side in the playoff stages. "The game against the Dabang Delhi KC side has to be the most impressive game for me in this season. We have history against the Dabang Delhi KC team, so this win was even sweeter for us," the coach said.

Speaking on what he needs the team to do going ahead, Randhir Singh said, "If the defensive unit can work well and put up a strong show, then the Bengaluru Bulls will do well, because my raiders are in form, Bharat, Vikash and Neeraj. In the Semi-Final, the strategy is always different and we will do our best against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are a solid team too." Going into the Semi-Final, the Tamil Thalaivas' coach Ashan Kumar has complete faith in his squad, and said, "The team is in a good place and we will continue to work on our tactics, keep clarity in our roles, and work in a way that our co-ordination is not disturbed as well. We will continue to discuss these essential aspects, and if we can execute our plans well, there is no doubt we will do well against Puneri Paltan."

Having qualified directly for the semi-finals after finishing top of the points table in the league stage, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will be well-rested for their game against the Bengaluru Bulls. For the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the duo of Arjun Deshwal and Rahul Chaudhari will once again be tasked with leading the charge in attack. However, for the Bengaluru Bulls, who defeated last season's champions Dabang Delhi KC in Eliminator 1, will turn to the very capable Vikash Kandola and Bharat to lead the way. The second Semi-Final of the night will pit the Puneri Paltan, who finished second on the points table, against the Tamil Thalaivas, a team that has surprised one and all by turning a corner, in style.

Leading the line for Puneri Paltan will be the inimitable Fazel Atrachali along with the likes of Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar. Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas' in-form skipper Ajinkya Pawar and Narender will hope that their history-making season has at least one more chapter waiting to be written. Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League is being broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar from 7:30 pm onwards every day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)