Cricket-India 404 all out v Bangladesh in Chittagong test

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 12:56 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

India were all out for 404 in their first innings on day two of the opening test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Thursday. Cheteshwar Pujara (90), Shreyas Iyer (86) and Ravichandran Ashwin (58) scored half-centuries following skipper KL Rahul's decision to bat.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed four wickets apiece. The second test in the two-match series is scheduled in Mirpur next week.

