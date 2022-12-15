Maharashtra hold edge over Delhi

Maharashtra hold the edge over Delhi with their bowlers restricting the Yash Dhull-led side to 233 for 5 on the third day of a Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Thursday.

With a lead of just 100 runs and five batters in the dugout, Delhi could find themselves in trouble if they lose the remaining wickets early on day four. Maharashtra bowlers would look to utilise the early-morning freshness of the wicket on the last day to keep Delhi's lead to below 200 runs and then make a strong push for victory.

Earlier on day three, Maharashtra could add just 19 runs to their overnight score before losing the three remaining wickets to be bundled out for 324. However, 33-year-old Ashay Palkar, who was on 94 at stumps on day two, completed his maiden first-class century before being dismissed on 100, caught by Lalit Yadav off Simarjeet Singh.

Pace bowler Simarjeet emerged as the most successful bowler for Delhi, claiming four wickets for 69 runs, while Mayank Yadav and Vikas Mishra took two wickets apiece.

After taking a 133-run first innings lead, Maharashtra bowlers quickly put Delhi under pressure dismissing Dhruv Shenoy for a duck and Anuj Rawat for five runs.

However, young Dhull (57) and Nitish Rana (40) played cautiously but confidently to put Delhi back on track.

When Rana was dismissed in the 35th over, he had put Delhi in a comfortable position for the middle-order to take charge. But with skipper Dhull departing 10 runs later, Delhi again found themselves in trouble at 109 for 4.

Vaibhav Rawal (55) and Himmat Singh (67 not out) kept the scoreboard ticking and it looked like Delhi wouldn't lose any more wickets on day three. But a thick edge from Rawal's bat off pacer Ashay Palkar flew to the wicketkeeper, reducing Delhi to 213 for 5. Another 20 runs were added before stumps were called.

Brief scores: At Pune: Delhi 191 and 233/5 in 72 overs (Yash Dhull 57, Nitish Rana 40 Vaibhav Rawal 55, Himmat Singh 67n.o.) vs Maharashra 324 in 124.5 overs (Naushad Sheikh 45, Azim Kazi 124, Ashay Palkar 100; Simarjeet Singh 4/69, Mayank Yadav 2/46, Vikas Mishra 2/83). Delhi lead by 100 runs.

At Guwahati: Assam 286 and 115/1 in 31.3 overs (Kunal Saikia 55 n.o.) vs Saurashtra 492 in 115.1 overs (Harvik Desai 108, Jay Gohil 227, Parth Bhut 49; Mukhtar Hussain 3/95, Akash Sengupta 3/136, Riyan Parag 4/119). Assam trail by 91 runs.

At Vizianagaram: Andhra 238 and 131 (Tushar Deshpande 3/34, Siddharth Raut 2/26, Tanush Kotian 2/18) lost to Mumbai 331 (Armaan Jaffer 116, Tanush Kotian 63n.o.) and 40/1. Mumbai won by nine wickets.

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 395 and 28 for no loss vs Tamil Nadu 510 for 4 decl in 111.5 overs (Sai Sudharshan 179, Narayan Jagadeeshan 116, Baba Aparajith 115 n.o.) Hyderabad trail by 87 runs.

