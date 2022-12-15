Sachin, Malay make merry as Bihar thrash Arunachal

Sachin Kumar impressed with an all-round show, while Malay Raj (5/35) grabbed a five-for as Bihar thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 221 runs in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match here on Thursday. Following up his 3/29, the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Sachin smashed three sixes and 17 fours en route to a 198-ball 156 as Bihar posted a huge 517 to take a first innings lead of 305.

Sakibul Gani fell early without any addition to his overnight score of 66. But thereafter, it was Sachin who took control of the proceedings lower down the order and was the last wicket to fall to take Bihar to 517.

In their second essay, only three Arunachal batters managed double-digit scores as medium pacer Malay Raj reigned supreme with 5/35 to skittle them out for 84 in just 29.4 overs. Bihar secured seven points, inclusive of one bonus point. Brief Scores: At Patna: Arunachal Pradesh 212 and 84 in 29.4 overs (Malay Raj 5/35) lost to Bihar 517 in 133.5 overs (Sachin Kumar 156, Adhiraj Johri 118; Nabam Abo 5/164, Techi Doria 3/25) by an innings and 221 runs. Points: Bihar 7, Arunachal Pradesh 0.

At Rangpo: Manipur 186 and 193 in 84 overs (Ronald Longjam 50; Palzor Tamang 5/52, Sumit Singh 4/56) vs Sikkim 220 and 21 for no loss in 9 overs. Sikkim need 139 runs. At Nadiad: Mizoram 252 and 216 in 80.3 overs (Shreevats Goswami 64, Taruwar Kohli 40; Rajesh Bishnoi 5/61) vs Meghalaya 171 and 75/3 in 32 overs (Kishan Lyngdoh 40; Avinash Yadav 3/13). Meghalaya need 223 runs.

