Soccer-Poland's Marciniak named referee for World Cup final

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 23:10 IST
Poland's Szymon Marciniak will referee Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and France, the Polish FA said on Thursday.

The 41-year-old, who made his World Cup debut in 2018 in Russia, will be joined by assistants Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.

