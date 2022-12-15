Soccer-Poland's Marciniak named referee for World Cup final
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 23:10 IST
Poland's Szymon Marciniak will referee Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and France, the Polish FA said on Thursday.
The 41-year-old, who made his World Cup debut in 2018 in Russia, will be joined by assistants Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
