Ranji Trophy: Nagaland bundled out for 25 as Uttarakhand secure 174-run win

This was the fourth lowest total in the history of Ranji Trophy as Nagaland joined the ill-famed list headed by Hyderabad who were skittled out for 21 by Rajasthan in 2010-11 season.Southern Punjabs 22 vs Northern India 1934-35 is second in the list.

PTI | Sovima | Updated: 16-12-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 19:50 IST
Nagaland on Friday joined an ignominious list of lowest Ranji Trophy totals after being dismissed for 25 in second innings to suffer a 174-run thrashing by Uttarakhand in their Group A home match here.

Having taken a first innings lead of 107 runs, Nagaland were set a target of 200 after Uttarakhand declared their second essay for 306/7. In reply, Nagaland lasted just 18 overs with spinners Mayank Mishra (9-7-4-5) and Swapnil Singh (9-5-21-4) running riot.

This was the fourth lowest total in the history of Ranji Trophy as Nagaland joined the ill-famed list headed by Hyderabad who were skittled out for 21 by Rajasthan in 2010-11 season.

Southern Punjab's 22 (vs Northern India; 1934-35) is second in the list. Jammu and Kashmir were twice bowled out for 23 (vs Delhi, 1960-61) and Haryana (1977-78), while Sind also had foled for the same score of 23 (vs Southern Punjab) way back in 1938-39.

Nagaland's number nine batter Nagaho Chishi was their only player to reach a double digit score as their scorecard resembled a telephone number -- 0, 7, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 7, 10, 0 and 0 not out. Their innings lasted little over an hour in the post-lunch session.

Brief Scores: Uttarakhand 282 and 306/7 declared; 70 overs (Swapnil Singh 88, Priyanshu Khanduri 73; Akash Singh 3/66, Rongsen Jonathan 3/80) b Nagaland 389 and 25; 18 overs (Nagaho Chishi 10; Mayank Mishra 5/4, Swapnil Singh 4/21) by 174 runs. Points: Uttarkhand 6, Nagaland 0.

