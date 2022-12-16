Left Menu

Brittney Griner says she'll play basketball again

From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help. Griner went on to say that she wanted to make it clear that, I intend to play basketball for the WNBAs Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say thank you to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon. The Mercury open the season on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 16-12-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:25 IST
Brittney Griner says she'll play basketball again

Brittney Griner said she's “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. Her comments came a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange. “It feels so good to be home!” Griner posted to Instagram on Friday in her first public statement since her release. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.'' Griner went on to say that she wanted to make it clear that, ''I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say thank you' to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.” The Mercury open the season on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19. The teams' first home game is two days later against the Chicago Sky.

Griner has been staying in a hotel at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio since her return. She's reunited with family members, including her wife Cherelle.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022