Left Menu

Bangladesh push to 176/3 at tea

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 17-12-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 14:12 IST
Bangladesh push to 176/3 at tea
IND vs BAN Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Zakir Hassan inched closer to a century on debut as he steered Bangladesh to 176 for 3 at tea on the fourth day of the opening Test here on Saturday.

Hassan and Mushfiqur Rahim were batting on 82 and 2 respectively when tea was taken.

After going wicketless in the opening session of the day, veteran pacer Umesh Yadav (1/22) provided India the first breakthrough as he ended Najmul Hossain Shanto's (67) stay in the middle.

Spinners Axar Patel (1/22) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/31) then accounted for Yasi Ali (5) and Litton Das (19) respectively in what turned out to be a productive session for the tourists. Bangladesh still need 337 runs to win.

Brief Scores: India: 404 and 258/2 in 61.4 overs (S Gill 110, C Pujara 102 not out; Khaleed Ahmed 1/51).

Bangladesh: 150 and 176 for 3 in 71 overs (Zakir Hasan 82 batting, Najmul Hossain Shanto 67; Umesh Yadav 1/22, Axar Patel 1/22 ) PTI APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022