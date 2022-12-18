Soccer-England manager Southgate to stay on until Euro 2024
England manager Gareth Southgate will continue in his job and lead the campaign for the 2024 European Championship, the Football Association (FA) said on Sunday.
"We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England Manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign. Gareth and (assistant manager) Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now," FA CEO Mark Bullingham said in a statement.
