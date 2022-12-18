Left Menu

Soccer-England manager Southgate to stay on until Euro 2024

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 16:12 IST
Soccer-England manager Southgate to stay on until Euro 2024
gareth Southgate (Photo: England football) Image Credit: ANI

England manager Gareth Southgate will continue in his job and lead the campaign for the 2024 European Championship, the Football Association (FA) said on Sunday.

"We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England Manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign. Gareth and (assistant manager) Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now," FA CEO Mark Bullingham said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022