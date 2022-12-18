Disappointed with batters poor decision-making: Russell Domingo on losing to India

Bangaldesh head coach Russell Domingo stated that he is extremely disappointed with the team's batters over their poor decision-making after the loss to India. "We know India is a good side and we want to compete but one bad session with the bat destroyed our chances of winning the test match. There's no way we should have been bowled out for 150 in Chattogram in the first inning and that's what lost us the game. Poor decision-making from batters has disappointed me a lot," expressed a gutted Domingo.

Talking about the batting performance of the players he said that debutant Zakir Hasan showed the rest how to bat as he was high on confidence given his exploits with the Bangaldesh-A team. "Lack of confidence in the first inning. Zakir came in and showed us how it's done. There's a host of players in the top five or six that have not performed consistently and that's disappointing. No-brainer to pick Zakir as he has been playing well and performing also with the A-side. We had to shuffle the batting order as there was no one to bat at number three. We wanted to get a right-hander in the top order," said the coach.

He talked about the possibility of Shakib Al Hasan and Yasir playing in the second test. "He could play as a batter. He is struggling with his shoulder and bruising. Difficult balancing the side as top-order is not that confident. He is fit to play as a batter. Worth his money with the bat. Depends upon the balance of the side and the wicket. I dont like chopping or changing, want to be fair with the batters," mentioned Domingo.

Talking about batters not converting their starts and being bowled out for 150 in the first inning, he said, "60s not gonna help you win matches. Manner of dismissal can tell a story, of course disappointed with it. They are putting in the effort but are not executing it in the pressure moments of the game. That's frustrating for me as a coach and the players. Good wicket, should not have been bowled out for 150 in the first inning on this wicket," said the head coach. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up Bangladesh's tail to give India an emphatic 188-run win in the first test of the two-match series here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

India moved to the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship table with this win as Bangladesh succumbed to the brilliant blowing of India's spinners losing their four wickets within an hour of the first session of the fifth day. The spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav accounted for seven wickets to dismantle the hosts. Axar scalped four wickets while Kuldeep bagged three to take his tally to eight for the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)