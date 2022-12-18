Left Menu

Golf-Rozner claims third European title with Mauritius Open win

Antoine Rozner carded a final round 67 to record a five-shot victory in the DP World Tour’s Mauritius Open at the Mont Choisy Le Golf in Grand Baie on Sunday, claiming a third title on the European circuit.

18-12-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Antoine Rozner carded a final round 67 to record a five-shot victory in the DP World Tour's Mauritius Open at the Mont Choisy Le Golf in Grand Baie on Sunday, claiming a third title on the European circuit. The Frenchman went into the final round with a two-shot advantage, but a front nine that included three birdies and an eagle on the par five seventh hole allowed him to pull clear of the chasing pack.

He finished the tournament on 19 under par, five shots ahead of Spain's Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (67), having lost in a playoff in the 2019 edition of the Mauritius Open. Rozner, 29, turned professional in 2016 and previously won the Golf in Dubai Championship in 2020 and Qatar Masters last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

