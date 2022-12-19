Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham to sign Brazilian defender Luizao

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 04:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 04:54 IST
West Ham United have agreed to sign the Brazilian defender Luizao from Sao Paulo, The Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Luizao has signed a contract until the summer of 2026, subject to international clearance. West Ham did not disclose any financial details of the deal.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to welcome Luizao to the club and wish him every success in his career in claret and blue," West Ham said in a statement, adding that the player will initially play with the developmental squad.

