In a significant diplomatic exchange, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met with Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni to discuss enhancing cooperation in tourism and cultural exchanges. The ministers underscored the historical ties between the two nations known for their ancient civilizations.

Meanwhile, Brazilian theatre continues to make waves on the global stage with the production Passado Presente Zenturo, set to debut internationally at the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav in India and the 5th GITIS FEST in Russia in 2026. The play is a testament to Brazil's dynamic theatre scene, merging national and international traditions.

The production has garnered acclaim for its innovative adaptation of works by Grace Passo and Anton Chekhov. With director Andre Haidamus at the helm, alongside a skilled creative team, the play promises to deliver a captivating experience emphasizing the power of time, memory, and collaboration in theatre.

(With inputs from agencies.)