Brazilian Play Passado Presente Zenturo Heads to India and Russia in 2026

Brazilian theatre production Passado Presente Zenturo is set to make its international debut in 2026, representing Brazil at two of the world’s most respected theatre festivals: India’s Bharat Rang Mahotsav and Russia’s GITIS FEST.

The production will be showcased at the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav, organised by the National School of Drama under India’s Ministry of Culture, with performances scheduled for 5 February 2026 in Bengaluru and 7 February 2026 in New Delhi. It will then travel to Moscow in April 2026 to represent Brazil at the 5th GITIS FEST, further expanding its global footprint.

Inspired by Grace Passô’s Marcha para Zenturo and Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters, Passado Presente Zenturo weaves together Brazilian contemporary dramaturgy and classical European theatre. The production explores themes of time, memory, and collective experience, offering a bold reinterpretation that resonates across cultures.

The international tour highlights the growing artistic vitality of Brazilian student theatre, positioning emerging Brazilian voices within major global cultural platforms. Directed by André Haidamus, the production features an ensemble cast of ten actors, with Camila Andrade leading the lighting design and Cássio Gondim responsible for sound and video design—elements central to the work’s immersive theatrical language.

The play has already received strong acclaim in Brazil. It toured nationally throughout 2024 and enjoyed a dedicated season at TUSP Theatre (Teatro da Universidade de São Paulo) in 2025, earning praise for its ensemble-driven performance style, innovative staging, and contemporary dialogue between classic and modern texts.

With performances scheduled in India and Russia, Passado Presente Zenturo marks a significant milestone for Brazilian theatre, reinforcing its capacity for artistic experimentation, cultural dialogue, and international collaboration at a time when global stages are increasingly interconnected.