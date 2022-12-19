Left Menu

‘Very sad'' Macron congratulates Argentina for World Cup win

PTI | Lusail | Updated: 19-12-2022 06:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 06:34 IST
‘Very sad'' Macron congratulates Argentina for World Cup win

Dejected but still proud of France's World Cup team, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win in Sunday's final.

“We are first of all very sad, very disappointed,” Macron told reporters in Qatar.

He sought to console Kylian Mbappe and other France players in the locker room, and said he told them that “they made us all immensely proud, and made us all tremble with excitement.” He praised Mbappe's “extraordinary” performance and stressed that he is only 24 and has already had the rare experience of playing in two World Cup finals.

“Bravo to Argentina, to the Argentine players and their people,” Macron said after recounting his emotions while watching the game.

Macron said the French players are expected to return to France on Monday and parade down the Champs-Elysees in Paris despite the loss. Macron will be visiting French troops stationed abroad for the holidays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision advertises ethnic recognition features

Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision advertises ethnic recognition f...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022