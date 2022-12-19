Left Menu

Soccer-Cryzan hits four as Shandong close on Wuhan with 8-0 win

Shandong next face 2018 champions Shanghai Port on Friday with Wuhan travelling to Chengdu Rongcheng as the battle for the title goes down to the wire.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 19:28 IST
Soccer-Cryzan hits four as Shandong close on Wuhan with 8-0 win

Shandong Taishan's Brazilian striker Cryzan scored four times as they thrashed Shenzhen FC 8-0 on Monday and moved level on points with Wuhan Three Towns atop the Chinese Super League.

Hao Wei's defending champions still trail Wuhan by five goals with the pair on 72 points and only three rounds of games remaining in the league campaign. Monday's match was originally scheduled for earlier in December but was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini gave Shandong the lead when he side-footed home from 10 metres in the 18th minute and little over a minute later Moises doubled the lead from the edge of the area. Fellaini added a third in the 23rd minute before Cryzan started his scoring spree four minutes into the second half with a strike into the corner.

The former Santa Clara forward added another three goals over the following 27 minutes, with Chen Pu also on the scoresheet as Shenzhen cruised to victory. Shandong next face 2018 champions Shanghai Port on Friday with Wuhan travelling to Chengdu Rongcheng as the battle for the title goes down to the wire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022