Cricket-Vettori stumped as Warner delivers wrong'un with Bali joke

Australia opener David Warner may have lost form with the bat but showed on Tuesday his sense of humour remains intact as he sent officials scrambling with a social media post suggesting he was holidaying in Bali in the lead-up to the 'Boxing Day' test.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 20-12-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 11:32 IST
David Warner (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia opener David Warner may have lost form with the bat but showed on Tuesday his sense of humour remains intact as he sent officials scrambling with a social media post suggesting he was holidaying in Bali in the lead-up to the 'Boxing Day' test. Warner posted pictures of himself and his children on a plane with the caption: "My current situation. Bali here we come".

Australia bowling coach Daniel Vettori was asked by reporters whether a trip to the Indonesian tourist destination was the ideal preparation for the second test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. New Zealander Vettori grinned and asked: "Is that true?"

Another team official was quick to express doubt about the trip but said he would find out. Warner, who managed only three runs in Australia's series-opening win on a tough Gabba wicket, later put the issue to bed with another social media post.

"For those who are concerned I'm currently walking Coogee beach ... and will be heading to the grocery store after. Until then stay tuned," he wrote, referring to the Sydney beach near his home. Warner is set to play his 100th test at the MCG but his declining output has led to speculation he might retire from the format after the New Year's test in Sydney.

Selectors, however, said he is part of Australia's plans for the tour of India starting in February and have backed him to find runs against the Proteas. His long-time manager James Erskine said he had heard no retirement talk from his client.

"No, (Sydney) won't be his last test," Erskine told local media on Tuesday. "He has lots of other interests other than cricket – but there has been no talk about that."

