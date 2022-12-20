Cycling-Vuelta a Espana 2023 to start in Barcelona's Olympic port
Barcelona's Olympic port will host the departure of the 78th edition of the Vuelta a Espana next August, organisers said on Tuesday. "Barcelona is a city that loves sports, particularly cycling.
Mataro will host the departure of the second stage -- a 181km route that will likely be decided on the iconic Montjuic climb before the finish at the Olympic stadium. "Barcelona is a city that loves sports, particularly cycling. To have La Vuelta return to Barcelona after 60 years is wonderful news," Jaume Collboni, the city's Deputy Mayor, said.
"La Vuelta 23 will be an opportunity for us to showcase our city's cultural, social and artistic wealth. We want people to leave their homes and come and join us in this cycling celebration, and to participate in the passion and spirit of this great sporting event." The race starts on Aug. 26.
