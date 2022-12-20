Left Menu

Cycling-Vuelta a Espana 2023 to start in Barcelona's Olympic port

Barcelona's Olympic port will host the departure of the 78th edition of the Vuelta a Espana next August, organisers said on Tuesday. "Barcelona is a city that loves sports, particularly cycling.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 17:28 IST
Cycling-Vuelta a Espana 2023 to start in Barcelona's Olympic port
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Barcelona's Olympic port will host the departure of the 78th edition of the Vuelta a Espana next August, organisers said on Tuesday. Stage one will feature a 14km team time trial through the streets of the city, which hasn't played host to the first stage of the race since 1962.

Mataro will host the departure of the second stage -- a 181km route that will likely be decided on the iconic Montjuic climb before the finish at the Olympic stadium. "Barcelona is a city that loves sports, particularly cycling. To have La Vuelta return to Barcelona after 60 years is wonderful news," Jaume Collboni, the city's Deputy Mayor, said.

"La Vuelta 23 will be an opportunity for us to showcase our city's cultural, social and artistic wealth. We want people to leave their homes and come and join us in this cycling celebration, and to participate in the passion and spirit of this great sporting event." The race starts on Aug. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022